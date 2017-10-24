

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





York Region police have released surveillance footage of a gas station robbery in Vaughan to help identify a suspect and a person of interest.

Police are looking to identify the male suspect in the video, after a gas station in the area of Highway 7 West and west of Highway 27 was robbed shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct.7.

Police say the suspect walked into the gas station, went behind the counter and proceeded to demand cash. An employee was then allegedly hit with an object covered in a white cloth held by the suspect. The employee handed over the cash and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as male, between 25 to 30 years of age, with brown skin and a thin build. He was wearing a black and white bandanna, a black hoodie, light-colored jeans, black shoes and gloves.

He was carrying a small bag with a shoulder strap and an unknown object concealed with a white cloth.

The person of interest is a female roughly 25 years old who is also seen in the surveillance video. She has brown skin, a medium build, dark hair that’s tied back and was wearing a blue and white scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866 876 5423 ext. 6631.