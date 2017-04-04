Featured
Police searching for suspect in Union Station sex assault
A suspect in a sexual assault on the subway platform at Union Station is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 3:30PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect who they say sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman at Union Station in February.
On Feb. 26., a woman told police she was standing on the platform at Union Station at around 11:30 a.m. when a man started a brief conversation with her before sexually assaulting her.
Police say the man boarded a train and later exited at either St. Andrew or Osgoode stations.
Police describe the suspect as a man between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, puffy winter jacket, a yellow shirt, blue jeans, a multi-coloured striped scarf and round glasses.
Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
