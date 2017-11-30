

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after they were stabbed in Mississauga this morning.

Peel Regional Police say they received a call from someone who reported that their friend had been stabbed near Middlebury Drive and Charlotte Court, near Glen Erin Drive, at around 10:30 a.m.

According to Peel Paramedics, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to local hospital in stable condition. The age and gender of the victim was not immediately available.

Police say the male suspect fled the scene after the altercation and was last seen wearing black clothing. Officers and members of the police canine unit continue to search the area.

A number of schools in the vicinity have also been placed under a hold and secure order as a precaution.

