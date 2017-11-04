Police searching for man, 24, last seen near Jane and Finch
John Amar, 24, is shown in a handout image from Toronto police.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 9:03PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 4, 2017 9:04PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for a 24-year-old man who was last seen in the Jane and Finch area on Wednesday morning.
John Amar was last seen at about 3 a.m. Wednesday near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, police say.
He was reported missing on Friday.
He is described as five-feet-nine inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and a long black beard. He is is also balding.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 31 Division at 416-808-3100.