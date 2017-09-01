

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a group of men accused of violently attacking an 18-year-old and his friends in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood this morning.

At around 1:15 a.m. Friday, police say the victim and his friends were leaving a bar located near Bathurst and College streets when they were confronted by group of men.

At some point, a fight broke out between the two groups.

The 18-year-old man told police that he was struck repeatedly during the fight and knocked to the ground.

While on the ground, police allege that some of the suspects kicked and stomped on the man, causing him critical injuries.

The group fled the area before police arrived.

The 18-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital a short time later.

The suspects are described as being between 18 and 25 years old and were last seen wearing dark clothing.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and recorded the fight on a cellphone to contact them or Crime Stoppers.