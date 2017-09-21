

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they’re actively searching for a man who allegedly fled from officers conducting a traffic stop in Leaside.

According to Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson, officers had attempted to stop a vehicle they believed had occupants carrying guns near Bayview and Eglinton avenues at around 1 p.m.

A “minor collision” occurred during the takedown and one suspect was able to flee from police, Hopkinson said.

“When they were trying to effect the takedown or the stop of the car, I believe there may have been a minor collision,” Hopkinson said.

“In that takedown, one man in the car was arrested and one has escaped. I actually believe there has been another gun found in relation to the car.”

Numerous officers are in the area conducting an “extensive search” for the suspect.

Hopkinson urged nearby residents to avoid the area if possible as the suspect may be armed.

“I would like to keep people away from the area if they don’t have any business there just to give officers an opportunity to try and locate what could be a potentially dangerous suspect,” he said. "We haven’t asked people to stay in their homes as of yet. We still have officers in the area and we would like people to be careful and report any suspicious incidents to police."

He added that the search perimeter is likely to widen as time goes on.

"Officers are doing their best to try and find this man. We believe him to be dangerous to the public but I haven’t been updated as to how that search has gone on over the last hour,” he said.

More to come…