Police are searching for three suspect after a man was robbed on board a TTC bus. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 3:18PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for two men and a woman wanted in connection with a robbery that took place on board a TTC bus last month.
According to investigators, a 25-year-old man was approached by the three suspects while on the bus in the area of Bayview and Finch avenues on March 28 at around 4 a.m.
A brief struggle occurred as the three suspects allegedly robbed the man.
The victim told police he was assaulted and struck in the face during the incident.
The two men and woman then fled the scene with the man’s jacket and an unknown amount of money.
Police have released security camera images of the two men and woman in an effort to identify them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
