Police search for suspects after male fatally shot outside Newmarket home
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in Newmarket on Saturday night.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 6:32AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 22, 2017 10:27AM EDT
York Regional Police are searching for suspects after a male was shot and killed outside a home in Newmarket on Saturday night.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive.
The victim was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.
The police service’s homicide unit is currently on scene investigating.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.