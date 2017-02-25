

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in the Don Valley Village neighbourhood.

According to investigators, a man allegedly gained entry into a residence in the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue Easton Jan. 15.

A 38-year-old woman was home at the time of the incident and noticed the man inside the residence. He then fled the scene.

The suspect has been described as having a slim build with short blonde hair. At the time, he was seen wearing a dark waist-length jacket.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Saturday in an effort to identify him. As well, officials are asking residents to report any suspicious vehicles or people in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).