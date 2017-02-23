Featured
Police search for driver who crashed into pole, abandoned SUV
Police are investigating a fail-to-remain crash on Lake Shore Boulevard near Parkside Drive. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 5:20AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 5:21AM EST
Police say they are searching for the driver of an SUV who abandoned their vehicle after crashing into a pole in the city’s west end.
At around 2:50 a.m., Toronto police say the driver of an SUV crashed into a pole in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard W. and Parkside Drive.
When officers arrived, the driver had already fled on foot.
So far, investigators have not been able to track down the owner of the vehicle.
No injuries were reported following the collision and roads have reopened in the area.
