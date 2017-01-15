

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male is in hospital this morning after a stabbing outside an Oakville bar.

It happened outside Dave and Busters restaurant, located on Winston Park Road, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Police say the victim got into an altercation with two suspects and was later stabbed in the back and shoulder with what was believed to be a pocket knife.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not released detailed suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-835-4747, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).