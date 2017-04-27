

Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto





It was a scary scene for drivers on the Don Valley Parkway on Wednesday afternoon after police say the wheels nearly flew off of a school bus carrying dozens of young children.

Const. Clint Stibbe said that police received multiple 911 calls from drivers concerned about the condition of school bus heading northbound on the Don Valley Parkway near Don Mills Road at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a witness, the rear wheels of the vehicle were shaking violently and appeared as though they were about to fall off.

Police said one concerned motorist managed to get the bus driver to pull over and when police arrived on scene and inspected the older-model vehicle, officers found several serious safety defects with the bus.

No injuries were reported, police added.

About 38 Grade 1 and Grade 2 students on board the bus were transferred to another vehicle and taken to their destination.

Stibbe said the driver of the bus was unaware that the vehicle’s wheels were about to fall off.

Police would not name the bus company or confirm what school board was involved but Stibbe did say the bus came from Durham Region.

"To my knowledge, the matter is still under investigation and no charges have been laid as of yet," he told CP24 on Thursday.

"It will depend on what the investigation determines as to what charges will be laid. We need to keep in mind that anyone operating a commercial motor-vehicle, in fact any vehicle really, should ensure that before that vehicle goes out on the road that it is safe to do so."

Stibbe said police will be looking into whether the proper inspections were done.

"We are going to be looking at the entire situation as to what the driver did prior to leaving in the morning and whether or not they did their proper inspections of the vehicle at that time and whether or not there was some service on that vehicle that perhaps brought that vehicle into a situation where it was no longer safe to operate," he added.