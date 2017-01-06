Featured
Police say they are concerned for the safety of missing elderly man
Serei Kang, 73, is shown in this handout photo. Kang has been missing since Thursday.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 5:52AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2017 6:39AM EST
Police have set up a command post as they search a Scarborough neighbourhood for an elderly man who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Serei Kang, 73, was last seen leaving his home in the Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road area at around 4:30 p.m.
Police say they are concerned for Kang’s safety due to the extreme cold.
The temperature stood at – 7 C at 5:30 a.m. but it felt closer to -17 with the wind child.
“He is somewhat dressed for the weather but these are extreme temperatures so we are concerned,” Sgt. Dave Crampton told CP24 on Friday morning. “He is not familiar with the area, he only moved in about two months ago, and he has no immediate family or friends in the area that he has had contact with.”
Kang is described as five-foot-four with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black wool hat, a black jacket, brown khaki pants and black shoes.
The command post has been set up at Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Police are urging area residents to check their properties for any signs of Kang.
"Maybe he is hunkedred down somewhere trying to find a warm place," Crampton said.
