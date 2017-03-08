

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she used a stolen ID to rent a vehicle that she never returned.

According to police, the woman rented a vehicle from a company on Jan. 12.

When the woman did not return the vehicle, the company reported it as stolen.

Police say officers located the vehicle after it became involved in a pursuit with the Orangeville Police Service.

A suspect identified as Bailey Cadot is wanted on charges of identity theft, vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

Investigators say the suspect is known to use aliases.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.