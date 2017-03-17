

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police say that a suspect in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Julian Weekes outside a Corktown restaurant last April may have fled the country.

Weekes was shot multiple times outside of Fuse Restaurant on Queen Street East near Parliament Street in the early morning hours of April. 2. Following the shooting, Weekes was able to run away but he was found dead in a nearby parking lot at Parliament and Richmond streets a short time later.

The suspect in the case, Michael Teddy Gibson, was identified by police on April 11, 2016 but he has not yet been apprehended.

In a video appeal posted to YouTube on Friday, Det. Sgt. Michael Patterson said that Gibson may have fled the country.

“He has not been seen in Toronto or the GTA since April 5, 2016 and there is a good chance that he has fled the country,” he said. “Anyone that might be assisting or has assisted Mr. Gibson will be held accountable and may be arrested for accessory after the fact to murder.”

Patterson said that Weekes attended a memorial service for a murdered friend alongside Gibson prior to the shooting.

The pair were then seen socializing at Fuse Restaurant throughout the evening in question.

Patterson said that police have since determined that Gibson shot Weekes outside of the bar “without warning.”

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Gibson is wanted for first-degree-murder.