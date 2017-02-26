

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police have released images of a man and woman being sought in connection with a stabbing investigation involving a resident who was walking his dog on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was walking westbound with his pet on Dundas Street, near Dalhousie Street, around 4 p.m.

The 34-year-old unintentionally made contact with another man, police said. The other man removed a knife from his pocket and it is alleged that the victim was then stabbed in the ribs and back multiple times.

The man fled the area with a woman. They were last seen going northbound on Dalhousie Street.

The victim was taken to hospital and received treatment for his injuries.

The dog was taken to a local shelter, police said, but was later reunited with his owner.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man and woman. They are also urging anyone who witnessed the stabbing to come forward with any cell phone or dashboard camera videos.

Officers said that the male was described as white with tanned skin and a thin build. He was between five-foot-two and five-foot-five. He was wearing a black parka, blue jeans, a toque and black shoes.

According to police, the woman was described as black with light skin. She was wearing a brown bomber-style jacket, white sneakers with red socks, and she was wearing a knapsack.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5100.