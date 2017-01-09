

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a man suffering from stab wounds walked into a Mississauga McDonald’s overnight.

Police say a man walked into the fast-food restaurant, located in the area of Derry and Tomken roads, sometime early Monday morning.

The victim, according to police on scene, had lacerations to the upper torso, head and face.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre but his condition is not known at this time.

The area has been closed to traffic as police investigate the incident.