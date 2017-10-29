

The Canadian Press





NEWMARKET, Ont. - Police in Newmarket, Ont., say they've found the body of a an elderly woman who went missing on Saturday morning.

York Regional Police say Yogaswary Yohalingam, 88, was last seen alive at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say she left her residence to take a walk and never returned home.

Her death is not considered suspicious.

Officers did not release her cause of death.