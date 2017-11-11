

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police have identified a third missing person who may be the victim of a scam targeting the families of Chinese students.

On Friday, police identified two Chinese students studying in Toronto who they said may have disappeared as a result of the scam.

Police said that they believe a suspect or suspects contacted the students and told them to go into hiding and stay off their phones and social media, threatening that their families back in China would be in danger if they did not comply.

Police allege that the suspect or suspects then told family members of both students that they had been kidnapped and demanded a hefty ransom to secure their release.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police said that investigators have since come across a third missing person that may have fallen victim to the scam.

Yue ‘Kandy’ Liu, 17, was last seen in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area on Friday at around 10:30 a.m. and police say they are concerned for her safety.

She is described as five-foot-six with a thin build, long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a knee-length brown jacket with a white scarf, blue track pants and black and white shoes.

The other two missing students, identified as Juanwen Zhang, 20, and Ke “Jaden” Xu, 16, remain outstanding.