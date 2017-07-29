

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say there is no threat to public safety after a fatal shooting in Woodbridge on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to a residence in the area of Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at around 7 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about an injured man.

As paramedics were loading the 24-year-old man into an ambulance, they noticed he had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

York Regional Police were then contacted to launch an investigation and a 29-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday.

Police told CP24 that they believe the shooting was targeted and added that they are not seeking any more suspects at this time.