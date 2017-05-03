

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged one of two Toronto men who are allegedly behind a YouTube channel called ‘Fuckry in the Six,’ where videos show passersby being “terrorized.”

Authorities are looking for the second suspect.

Police became aware of the duo on April 28,

“We have an investigation going on into crimes that have been committed around the city in the last year and these are people who we allege video themselves committing crimes and then post them online,” police spokesperson Mark Pugash said Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, the men allegedly approached and harassed people on the street and in businesses on multiple occasions.

“I think anyone looking at the videos would be disgusted, would be horrified at not only what these people are doing, but the fact that they video and then post it online,” Pugash said. “They target and torment vulnerable people.”

It is alleged that in some of the cases the two men would enter the restaurants or businesses and jump over the counter grabbing employees or stealing food and other items.

The YouTube channel associated with the group has a total of 23 videos. The most recent video was posted one week ago and the oldest post was from 11 months ago.

Some of the titles of the videos include ‘Disturbing the Peace!!!’ and ‘Following People!!!’

The videos posted to the YouTube channel show the pair going behind counters at multiple restaurants and a pharmacy. As well, in one of the videos called ‘Keeping the Streets Safe!!!’ one of the members of the group is seen spraying a fire extinguisher from on top of a vehicle.

Police confirmed three of the locations, all of which are in Etobicoke, where incidents took place.

These locations include:

Subway restaurant located at 415 The Kingsway

Canadian Tire at 2025 Kipling Avenue

Fire extinguisher fired off at 655 Dixon Road

On Tuesday, Toronto police arrested and charged 21-year-old suspect Liban Issa. His charges include mischief, common nuisance and criminal harassment.

Issa was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Police said they are still looking for the other suspect involved, identified as Toronto resident, Mustafe Mohamed, 21. A photograph of Mohamed has been released in an effort to locate him.

As well, as officers continue to investigate the situation they are asking anyone who is seen in any of the videos posted online or who is aware of any additional locations where these incidents took place to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).