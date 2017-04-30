Police say death of injured man at Hamilton gas station now being treated as homicide
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 7:33PM EDT
Hamilton police say a man who pulled into a gas station early Friday with serious injures has died in hospital.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, pulled into Pioneer Gas Station located on Upper Centennial Parkway in Hamilton shortly after 2:30 a.m. on April 28.
Police said the man was covered in blood and had serious, life-threatening injuries. However he was able to alert a citizen, who called 911.
Paramedics rushed the man to hospital in critical condition. Police said Sunday that he succumbed to his injuries this morning and that his death is now being investigated as Hamilton’s second homicide of the year.
No other details have been released so far.
