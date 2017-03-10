

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police in Toronto are accusing Cannabis Culture marijuana dispensaries of being part of a large franchise operation involving alleged high-level drug traffickers.

Prominent marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery -- who co-own the Cannabis Culture brand -- were granted bail Friday after their arrest on Wednesday.

Marc Emery faces 15 charges, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime, while Jodie Emery faces five similar counts.

Police seized $250,000 in cash in several currencies after searching seven Cannabis Culture stores and several homes.

Officers seized more than 65 kilograms of marijuana and 2.4 kilograms of cannabis extract and other drug paraphernalia.

Acting Insp. Steve Watts alleges the franchises can only be supplied by "illegitimate sources" often tied to organized crime given the amount of marijuana sold.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said seven Cannabis Culture locations -- five in Toronto, one in Hamilton and another in Vancouver -- were searched on Thursday along with two homes in Toronto, one in Stoney Creek, Ont., and one in Vancouver.

The Emerys appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Friday afternoon where they were granted bail with several conditions, including a ban on possessing or consuming marijuana and other drugs except with a prescription.

They were also barred from going to any Cannabis Culture location or other dispensary, as well as facilitating or participating in running any Cannabis Culture shop.

The Cannabis Culture brand is used by a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.