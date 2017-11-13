

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in a fatal crash near East Gwillimbury early this morning.

The two-car collision happened near Highway 48 and Davis Drive shortly before 6 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police believe a northbound vehicle may have drifted into the southbound lanes of the highway and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

One occupant of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the male driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

“He is also under arrest right now for impaired driving,” Schmidt said Monday.

“Alcohol is apparently a factor in this collision and that will be investigated.”

Schmidt noted that no formal charges have been laid as of yet.

The age and gender of the victim has not been released and Schmidt said police are in process of notifying next-of-kin.

Highway 48 is closed between Davis Drive and Vivian Road and the area is expected to be shut down until around noon.

“There are plenty of alternates in that area. They will be heavy because of this delay. (Hwy. 48) is a major… corridor for community traffic,” Schmidt said.