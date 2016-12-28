Featured
Police say 15-year-old girl missing since Boxing Day has been located
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 3:58PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 29, 2016 2:39PM EST
A 15-year-old girl who was last seen in midtown Toronto on Boxing Day has been located, Toronto police confirm.
The girl last seen near Lawrence Avenue West and Avenue Road at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Investigators were concerned for her safety and asked the public for help locating her.
Toronto Police confirmed the girl had been located on Thursday afternoon.
