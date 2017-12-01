

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police have released surveillance video of an assault that happened in an illegal gaming den in Richmond Hill.

The assault took place at a commercial plaza at 9005 Leslie St., around 2 p.m. on Friday, June. 9.

However, the surveillance footage was released Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 28-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He was then taken to hospital.

Investigators said the victim was confronted by a man over an outstanding debt.

Police say they have “exhausted all leads” and are releasing the video of a suspect now as a way to seek assistance from the public to help identify him.

The suspect is described by police as male, Middle-Eastern with a shaved head and a goatee. He’s about six-foot-three with a muscular build.