

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police released surveillance footage of a hooded male suspect who walked into a downtown steakhouse last Saturday night, shot a prominent realtor dead, and fled in a waiting SUV.

Simon Giannini, 54, was dining at Michael’s on Simcoe in the city’s Entertainment District when a man entered the restaurant, approached Giannini’s table and opened fire.

Det. Shannon Dawson said Giannini was dining with a male friend when the hooded suspect, described as a black male with a medium build, standing between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eleven, walked down the steps off Simcoe Street just before 9 p.m.

While walking down the steps, he appears to roll his sweatshirt sleeves forward so that they cover his hands. The hood of the sweatshirt is drawn in tight to conceal most of his face.

He loitered in the restaurant’s entryway for a few seconds.

Dawson said the suspect can be seen in the video saying something to a man at the host desk, before entering the dining area to locate his target.

The actual shooting took only a few seconds. The suspect fired four to five shots at Giannini and the rest of the patrons inside panicked and dove under their tables.

He then fled back up the same flight of steps and around the corner to Pearl Street, into the passenger’s side of a waiting SUV, which appears to be a white or light-coloured Chevrolet Equinox.

The vehicle has not yet been recovered.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Giannini, who sustained critical injuries, but he later died at a Toronto trauma centre.

Dawson said that while the shooting was targeted, there is nothing to suggest Giannini was involved in any criminal activity.

“There is nothing to indicate (Giannini) was involved in anything suspicious.”

She wants the public to pay particular attention to the emblems on the suspect’s hoodie.

“Think about the emblems, especially that emblem on the jacket, I find that to be quite distinctive.”

The emblem was described as a letter “B” emblazoned on the left chest area of the hoodie.

Dawson would not comment on whether another person was in the restaurant relaying Giannini’s whereabouts to the suspect.

She said witnesses have been “very cooperative” with police.

A visitation for Giannini, who had two sons, will be held at Highland Funeral Home in Scarborough on Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Issac Jogues Catholic Church in Pickering on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.