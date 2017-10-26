

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in an aggravated assault and robbery that happened in Lawrence Park over the weekend.

Police reported that a 19-year-old woman was walking alone near Weybourne Crescent and Dinnick Crescent Saturday, Oct. 21 around noon, when a man approached her from behind, demanded money and then produced an edged weapon.

The suspect then slashed the woman in the face and then fled. She was taken to hospital by a man who was in the area at the time of the incident with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with an olive complexion in his 20s, with a thin moustache about five-foot-seven and a thin build. He has dark-brown or black greasy or unwashed hair, he has prominent eyebrows and a sparse pencil-thin moustache. He was last seen wearing a black oversized hoodie with pockets and black baggy sweatpants with elasticized bottoms.

The suspect is believed to be armed, extremely violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300.