

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a photo of a woman who allegedly brandished a knife at a Willowdale grocery store.

A woman walked into the Metro Supermarket, located at 20 Church Avenue near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, around 2 p.m. on Thursday, police said. She concealed some items in her backpack, according to officers, and then left the store. A security guard approached her and brought her back inside.

The woman then allegedly took out a large knife in front of several store employees and fled the scene.

In an effort to locate a suspect, police released a photo and description of a woman wanted in the case. According to police, the suspect is around 20-years-old and has short black hair. She also has a large, heavy build. She was wearing a black shirt with copy on the front that included the word “boring” written across the front in white letters. She was also wearing jean shorts, black boots, and a black toque. She was carrying a pink backpack.

She is considered armed and dangerous, police said.