

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that took place in the Stockyards District Wednesday morning.

The sex assault took place while a woman was preparing to open her store, located near Weston and Guns roads, police said. She told police a man she knew walked into the store.

Police said the woman was attacked and a struggle ensued for several minutes while she was sexually assaulted. At one point, she was threatened with a knife but the woman was able to escape and the suspect fled the scene.

The woman was eventually taken to hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Investigators are asking the public for help in locating the suspect. He is described as five-foot-seven, roughly 170 lbs., with a medium build and a thick moustache. He was wearing a blue spring jacket, blue shorts, low-cut Converse shoes, a red, yellow, and green wrist band and a white do-rag.

Police have also released the identity of a suspect wanted in the case. David Alleyne, a 54-year-old resident of Toronto, is wanted for sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, threatening death, possession of dangerous weapons and threatening death to a third party.

None of the charges have been proven in court.