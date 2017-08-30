

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police have released the image of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an elevator in North York on Tuesday.

A 54-year-old woman was in an elevator of an apartment building in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around 6 p.m., police said, with a man she did not know. As the woman was leaving the elevator, she was sexually assaulted, officers alleged.

The man later fled the scene, police said.

Police released an image of the suspect in order to identify him.

They describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 18 and 25. Police also said he had a moustache and short black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, dark blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300.