

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

According to police, a man forced an 18-year-old woman to work in the sex trade in Ontario and in Quebec.

The man made the woman complete quotas each day, police said, and she was punished if she did not meet them.

The identity of a suspect was later released by police in an effort to locate him.

Kevin Barreau, 20, from Montreal is wanted on 13 charges, including trafficking, uttering threats, fraud under $5,000 and advertising another person’s sexual services.

Police said they believe he is in the Montreal area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.