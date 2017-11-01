

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released images of a man wanted for the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Ceyon Carrington in Leslieville in 2016.

The shooting took place Wednesday, March 23 at 260 Carlaw Ave, at 9:51 p.m.

Police report that when they arrived on the scene they found Carrington suffering from gunshot wounds. Passersby tried to help the victim before paramedics arrived.

A man was seen fleeing the scene in a car after the shooting.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahim, 23, of Toronto.