Police release image of suspect wanted for first-degree murder in Leslieville
Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahim, 23, is shown in a Toronto police handout image.
Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 3:54PM EDT
Toronto police have released images of a man wanted for the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Ceyon Carrington in Leslieville in 2016.
The shooting took place Wednesday, March 23 at 260 Carlaw Ave, at 9:51 p.m.
Police report that when they arrived on the scene they found Carrington suffering from gunshot wounds. Passersby tried to help the victim before paramedics arrived.
A man was seen fleeing the scene in a car after the shooting.
The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahim, 23, of Toronto.