Toronto police have released suspect vehicle information in connection with a 2016 murder investigation.

Officers were called to a scene in the Eglinton and Sloane avenues area after reports of the sound of gunshots around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2016.

An SUV was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection when another SUV pulled up alongside it and fired shots, police allege.

A 25-year-old Toronto man identified as Adrian Thomas was seriously injured and was taken to hospital to be treated. A short time later, he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Sunday that they have identified a suspect vehicle in the case as a 2009 Toyota Camry after reviewing footage captured on a camera at 1911 Eglinton Avenue. Police released a still photo of the Camry, which was taken around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2016.

Police are urging anyone who has ever been inside the vehicle or anyone who may have seen the vehicle in November 2016 to call police at 416-808-7400.