

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Toronto police have released a security camera image of a suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a 17-year-old boy last month.

According to investigators, the boy was walking in the Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue area at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 when he was approached by a man.

The suspect allegedly threatened the boy with a handgun and demanded he give up his cellphone and other valuables.

Police said the suspect then fled westbound on Dundas Street West where he was captured by surveillance cameras. An image of the man was released on Friday.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 30s, between five-foot-six and five-foot-10, with a thin to medium build.

At the time, he was wearing a black jacket, light-coloured sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black toque, and black high-cut running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).