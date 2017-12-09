

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police have released an image of a ring in the hopes that it may trigger somebody’s memory and lead to the identification of body that was found in Lake Ontario this past summer.

The small silver ring was found with the body of a woman that was discovered on Aug. 28.

The body was found about 2.5 nautical miles offshore in the Scarborough area.

Police say that all attempts to identify the body to date have been unsuccessful.

The cause of death has not been provided, though police say that they do not suspect foul play.

The woman is described as white, between the ages of 40 and 70, about five-foot-eight with a solid build and grey-and-light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).