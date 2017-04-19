Police release image of Leslieville murder suspect
Glenn Gaetan, 25, is shown in a handout photo. (Toronto police)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 3:04PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for a 25-year-old suspect after a man was found dead in Leslieville early on Monday morning.
Investigators say they were called to Queen Street East and Booth Avenue at 1:50 a.m. on Monday morning for a medical assistance call.
They arrived to find a man with “apparent injuries.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, investigators said the death was a homicide. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.
The victim has been identified as Martin R. W. Hauck. He was 56-years-old.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 25-year-old Glenn Gaetan of Toronto.
He is wanted for 1st degree murder.
Authorities say Gaetan is armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).
