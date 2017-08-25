

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A security guard working at a health centre in Newmarket has been charged after two woman came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

The first incident involved a 16-year-old girl who visited the Southlake Regional Health Centre in the Davis Drive and Lundy’s Lane area in July, according to officers. The guard was employed as a contracted worker there at the time of her visit and allegedly sexually assaulted her off hospital grounds after work, police said.

Officers also received a report that a 19-year-old woman was befriended by the security guard and was later sexually assaulted after leaving the hospital.

In an effort to gather more information, police released an image of the suspect. He has been identified as 24-year-old Aurora resident Pabiram Ravichandran. He is facing two counts of sexual assault and is expected to appear in court in Newmarket on Sept. 13.

Anyone with information should contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071.