Police pull body from Credit River in Mississauga
Police are shown on scene after a body was found in the Credit River on Saturday. (Peel Regional Police)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 12:41PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 29, 2017 1:12PM EDT
Police say that they have found a body in the Credit River in Mississauga.
The body was found north of Lake Ontario near Pinetree Crescent and Stavebank Road sometime on Saturday morning.
Police say it is too early to say whether foul play may have been a factor.
The body has been pulled from the river; however a cause of death remains unknown.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police seeking suspect in string of thefts from residential building storage lockers
- Conviction upheld for cop accused of reporting fake crashes
- Man walks into 13 Division headquarters with multiple stab wounds
- Pedestrian hit by van while crossing Bathurst Street
- Boyfriends sold them dream of love and money for sex work