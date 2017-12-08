

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police will hold a news conference this morning about a series of cases, including a recent homicide, that have put the Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood on edge.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m., where investigators will be updating the media about the murder of Tess Richey, the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen and the death of Alloura Wells.

In a news release issued early Friday morning, police noted that the investigations are “separate,” so it remains unclear why the updates are being held in conjunction with one another.

Richey, 22, was initially reported missing after being last seen in the area of Church and Wellesley streets at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 25. Her body was then located outside a construction site at 582 Church Street on Nov. 29. Police have said that the cause of the death has been determined to be neck compression. The case is the subject of a professional standards unit investigation after police spokesperson Mark Pugash said that there are “questions” surrounding how the investigation was “initially carried out.”

Police, meanwhile, have been probing the disappearances of Kinsman and Esen since widespread concern from the LGBTQ community prompted them to assign a dedicated team of officers to look into the cases in August. Esen, 44, went missing in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets on April 14 and Kinsman, 49, went missing from the Parliament and Winchester streets area on June 26. Police have previously said that both men have ties to the Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood. Earlier this week, police also suggested that Esen and Kinsman were active on online dating apps prior to their disappearance.

The third case that police will be providing an update on involves the death of 27-year-old transgender woman Alloura Wells. Wells was reported missing on Nov. 6 after her family grew concerned after not seeing her since July. It was subsequently determined that a body found on Rosedale Valley Road in August belonged to Wells. Her father told CP24 earlier this year that Wells was homeless and engaged in sex work. He said that police initially suggested that her disappearance was not unusual because of her situation, something that he found disappointing.

Today’s news conference is taking place at police headquarters on College Street.

Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson of the homicide unit, Det. Sgt. Dan Sabadics of 53 Division and Det. Sgt. Michael Richmond of 51 Division are all scheduled to take part.