

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl at a downtown day camp gained access to the facility by posing as a parent who was considering enrolling his child in the program.

On Tuesday morning, police say the man attended the day camp, located in a building near Dundas Street and University Avenue, and approached an eight-year-old girl.

Investigators say he engaged the young girl in conversation and at some point, sexually assaulted her.

He then fled the area in an unknown direction.

“This man actually entered the building as a prospective parent and that’s how he had access to the building,” Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu told CP24 Thursday morning.

“The young girl was actually brave enough to advise an adult and the following day it was reported to police.”

Sidhu said police are on “high alert” and are actively investigating the incident.

“We are reviewing the area for any security camera images and speaking to any witnesses in the area who recall anything that took place on that day,” she added.

Meanwhile, the camp has been given some crime prevention tips to prevent these types of incidents from happening again, Sidhu said.

She said officers in the area and members of the community have been informed of the sexual assault.

Police have described the suspect as a white male, between the ages of 30 and 50, and is about six-feet-tall with a thin build, black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a light-coloured shirt, dark shorts and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).