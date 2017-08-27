Police: Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Ajax crash
A motorcyclist was critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Ajax.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 6:32AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 27, 2017 10:53AM EDT
A motorcyclist is in hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Ajax early Sunday morning.
It happened near Harwood Avenue South and Highway 401 at around 1:45 a.m.
Durham Regional Police say the male motorcyclist, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a local trauma centre for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The cause of the collision is not yet known and the area will be closed to traffic as police investigate.