

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say a 32-year-old woman who went missing in Vaughan last month has been found safe.

York Regional Police say Randa Elyassir, who went missing from the Vellore Village Community Centre on the night of Aug. 24, was found in good health in the City of Toronto and has been reunited with her family.

Police say their investigation into the disappearance has concluded and no charges have been laid.

In a statement released Sunday, her family thanked investigators who worked on the case.

"We want to thank the (York Regional Police), friends, family, and wonderful strangers for their compassion and help and support," the statement read.

They added that she was located with injuries and required treatment in hospital.

"The family has requested respect and privacy as they don't want anything to impede the ongoing investigation," the statement added. "We are grateful and thankful for her safe return."