

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police say a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Mississauga earlier this month has been found safe.

Soleil Fleury was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Dundas Street West.

Police and members of the teen’s family subsequently issued a public appeal for information on her whereabouts and on Tuesday, police confirmed that the girl had been found in Toronto as a result of an investigation by members on the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau.