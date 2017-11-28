

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police in Orangeville are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition on Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Third Street and Fourth Avenue in Orangeville at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of gunshots.

Police were eventually directed to a home on Orange Mill Court and officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

The man, who is believed to be in his early 50s, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses from the scene, a vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the gunshots were fired.

Police say they do not believe this was a random attack.

Investigators are asking members of the public with information about the incident to come forward.

Police say they would also like to hear from any residents or business owners in the area who may have security video footage.