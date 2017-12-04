

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Charges have been laid against a 20-year-old man in connection with the death of a Good Samaritan who was trying to break up a fight in Hamilton over the weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi was near Main Street East and Wentworth Street South at around 9 p.m. on Saturday when he spotted two males confronting another male and tried to intervene.

Hamilton police say Al-Hasnawi was shot by a suspect after he got involved.

Paramedics later transported him to hospital but he did not survive.

On Monday, investigators said they had apprehended one of two suspects sought in connection with the Brock University student’s death.

That suspect, identified only as a 20-year-old Hamilton male, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

He is due to appear on the charges in a Hamilton courtroom this afternoon.

Investigators say they’re still searching for the shooter in this case and are applying to have a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest. He’s currently wanted on the charge of second-degree murder.

Police describe him as a white man in his 20s with a medium to darker complexion, a medium build and black hair. He had long hair that was tied in a ponytail and then wrapped up at the top of his head. They say he was last seen wearing a hood, jeans and a backpack.

"The Brock community is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleague Yousif Al-Hasnawi. Our deepest sympathies go to his family,” Brock University President Gervan Fearon wrote in a statement.

“The University continues to seek further information about the circumstances of this tragedy, and is reaching out to support Yousif’s family.”

Some people at the scene reportedly complained about the time it took paramedics to respond to the scene. As a result, Deputy Chief of Hamilton Paramedic Service Russell Crocker confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they’ve launched an investigation into the handling of Al-Hasnawi’s death.

“Hamilton Paramedic Service (HPS) is committed to a high standard of care for all of its residents. As a result of information we have received, HPS has notified the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care Investigations Branch and we have initiated an investigation,” Crocker wrote in the statement on Monday.

“HPS will ensure that our process is thorough and that all facts are obtained and examined in regards to the event this past weekend. As we are in the early stages of the investigation, we are unable to provide any additional details at this time. Hamilton Paramedic Service sends its deepest condolences to the family of Yosif Al-Hasnawi during this difficult time.”