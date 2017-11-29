

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Peel police have made an arrest after threats were made to staff and students at an elementary school in southwest Mississauga.

Police declined to name which school received the threats.

As an added safety measure, police increased their presence at elementary schools in the area this week, but that precaution has been removed since the arrest was made Wednesday.

Both the Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board have been working closely with investigators, according to police.

In a message posted on Whiteoaks Public School’s website the school said the increased police presence was regarding an “ongoing police investigation regarding an anonymous threat on our school community.”

It goes on to say that police took the threat “seriously.”

The suspect’s identity was not released.

The investigation remains ongoing, officers said.