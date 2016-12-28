Featured
Police looking to identify suspects after teen stabbed in Markham
Police are searching for two suspects after a 17-year-old was stabbed in Markham on Nov. 25, 2016. (York Regional Police handout)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 1:35PM EST
York Regional Police are reaching out to the public for help identifying two suspects after a teen was stabbed in Markham.
According to police, an altercation broke out between two groups of people in a Tim Horton’s parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills Road shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. At some point, the incident escalated and a 17-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds.
Police believe the suspects fled the area on a bus and later got off the bus near Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road.
The first suspect is described as a Asian male who is between 18 to 19 years old with a thin build and short black hair.
The second suspect is described as a black male who is also between 18 to 19 years old with a thin build and long hair tied in a ponytail.
Anyone with information is being asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
