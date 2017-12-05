

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released security camera images of a woman wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman and trying to abduct a young child from her arms.

The incident happened Saturday, Dec. 2 t 3:49 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was holding a one-and-half-year-old child when she was approached by a woman that asked her for directions.

The woman then asked to hold the child but the 29-year-old woman refused. The suspect then allegedly tried to grab the child from the victim’s arms.

When the woman was unsuccessful, she then allegedly assaulted the victim an left the area.

The woman is described as roughly 40 years of age, five-foot-seven and 130-pounds. She has thick, black curly hair and was wearing a pink puffy jacket and carrying a light coloured purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200.