Police looking for 'person of interest' in attempted murder case
Security camera image of "person of interest" in attempted murder investigation. ( Toronto Police handout)
Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 5:57PM EDT
Police have a “person of interest” in the shooting of a young man in a building in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood Tuesday.
The 21-year-old victim was approached by a man who shot at him multiple times as he stood in a hallway inside 25 Henry Lane Terrace.
The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
After further investigation, police are now interested in speaking to a man seen in the immediate area at the time of the shooting and for now, areconsidering him a “person of interest.”
He is described as a blackman who was wearing a salmon-coloured dress shirt and a fedora hat.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the man or anyone with information regarding the incident, to come forward and speak with investigatorsat 416-808-5100.