

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Police have a “person of interest” in the shooting of a young man in a building in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood Tuesday.

The 21-year-old victim was approached by a man who shot at him multiple times as he stood in a hallway inside 25 Henry Lane Terrace.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

After further investigation, police are now interested in speaking to a man seen in the immediate area at the time of the shooting and for now, areconsidering him a “person of interest.”

He is described as a blackman who was wearing a salmon-coloured dress shirt and a fedora hat.



Police are asking anyone who can identify the man or anyone with information regarding the incident, to come forward and speak with investigatorsat 416-808-5100.